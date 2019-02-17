Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Elizabeth Simpson. View Sign

Mrs. Dorothy Elizabeth Simpson, age 98, peacefully passed away on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Novant-Kaiser Hospice House in Salisbury. She was born Oct. 14, 1920 in Rowan County to the late Roy Gaither Pless and Cabbie Elizabeth Bolen Pless. Her husband of 62 years, Lynn Fleming Simpson also preceded her in death. Mrs. Simpson was a 1937 graduate of Boyden High School and spent her career in the textile industry, retiring as head laboratory technician at the Swink Plant of Cannon Mills. She was a member of Mt. Hope Church, where she and her husband came to serve. When a need for an organist arose, they graciously accepted the call and there she served Mt. Hope in many capacities over the years including choir director, Sunday school teacher, scout leader just to name a few. Mrs. Simpson dearly loved her family and friends and enjoyed spending time with them. In her earlier years, she loved shopping with her mother. They would take off on frequent shopping trips to Charlotte and surrounding areas. Those left to cherish her memory are special cousin, Betty Gillespie of Salisbury; niece, Sharon Plummer and husband Frank of Concord and many other nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her close companion and caregiver from the past two years, Christiana Ijames. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her. Service: Funeral services for Mrs. Simpson will be on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home in China Grove, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Johnny Boggs of Mt. Hope Church. Burial will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation: Visitation will be prior to the service from 1-2 p.m. at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home. Memorials: The family requests memorials in her honor made to Mt. Hope Church, 7004 Old Concord Rd., Salisbury, NC 28146 or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs. Simpson. Online condolences may be left for the family at

