Mrs. Dorothy Everhart Earnhardt, 91, of Forsyth County, was called home by her Heavenly Father on Monday, June 17, 2019. She was born in Forsyth County on July 23, 1927, to the late Havana Blanco Everhart and Luna Brendle Everhart. Prior to her long illness, she was a faithful member of Clemmons United Methodist Church. She worked at First Citizens bank as the head bank teller and retired in 1989. Mrs. Earnhardt had a beautiful smile, bubble personality, and never met a stranger. She loved dancing, traveling, and being with all her family and friends. Mrs. Earnhardt will be truly missed by those so fortunate to come into her life. Preceding her in death are her parents; beloved husband, Jennings Bryan (J.B.) Earnhardt; a sister, Vivian Sink; a brother, Walter Everhart; and a granddaughter, Angela Baker. Surviving are three daughters, Brenda Purcell of Kernersville, Judy Leonard of Winston-Salem and Linda Berwick of Sunset Beach; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and her beloved and constant Pomeranian companion, Tinkerbell. Service & Visitation: A funeral service will be conducted in her honor at 2p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Clemmons United Methodist Church, officiated by Pastor Jeff Chewning. Interment will follow the service at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends 12:45-1:45 p.m. at the church, prior to the service. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103, or to Clemmons United Methodist Church, 3700 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, NC 27012. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.Hayworth-Miller.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on June 21, 2019