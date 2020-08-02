Dorothy F. Jones Dunham, 97, passed from this life into the arms of her loving Savior, Jesus, on Saturday, July 25, 2020. She was born in Rowan County on July 5, 1923, to the late Joseph G. and Mae Lyerly Frick. She had one sister, already deceased, Betty Jo Frick Raper. Dorothy graduated 12th grade from Granite Quarry High School, excelling in business and math. She married Albert Jones in 1939 and together they had 3 children, Judith and Joe, now deceased. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Trexler (Wayne) of Concord. Albert passed away in 1979 and her second husband Bill Dunham passed away in 2005. Dorothy was blessed with 7 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 8 great-great-grandchildren. She was well known for telling them all “I love you” over and over again. Her business skills led her to work in the office for Crescent Exchange Telephone Co., later to be known as Alltel, and retired from there after almost 30 years of service. Because she was always terrific with numbers, she could remember everyone's birthday, dates of special events and phone numbers without a blink. Dorothy loved God and received Jesus as her Savior as a young adult and believed in and studied the Bible intensely. Her family knew she would always send them verses and devotions regularly. Her desire in life was for all to know Jesus personally and intimately, and to have God's Word sealed in their hearts. During her last years spent at Autumn Care of Salisbury, she could be heard telling her family and others, “I love you”, “Thank you”, and You're so good to me”! This definitely includes her special friend and sweetie, Jeff, who visited her faithfully several times every day. Since the passing of both their spouses years ago, they have been the bright spots in each other's day. Dorothy will be forever loved and missed. Thank you Lord for her life and her legacy, which continues to live on. Arrangements: The Celebration of Life service for Dorothy will be on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Resurrection Life Church of Salisbury, located at 627 Newsome Road, Salisbury. (Construction on this road does not hinder passage to the church). The family will greet friends and relatives from 10:00am to 11:00am that day. The service will follow at 11:15am on Thursday, August 6, at Resurrection Life church with Pastor Jerry Snipes officiating. Burial will follow at 1pm at the Salisbury National Cemetery on Statesville Boulevard (funeral entrance will be from Brenner Ave.) The family will assemble at the home of Susan and Wayne Trexler. Memorials: Memorials may be made to: Resurrection Life Church of Salisbury, P. O. Box 846, Salisbury, NC 28145. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Dunham family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com