Dorothy Rose Woods Gray, 90, of Blackwelder Road., Salisbury, NC passed away Saturday, March 16, at Liberty Commons Nursing Center. Services will be held Sunday, March 24, 2019 at United Baptist Church, 3001 Clermont Ave., Kannapolis, NC. Visitation will be at 1:00 – 2:00 PM with funeral services at 2:00 PM. Burial will be held Monday, March 25, at 9: 00 at the National Cemetery in Salisbury. Clark Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the Gray Family.
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 22, 2019