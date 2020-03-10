Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Hodges. View Sign Service Information Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 1420 North Main St. China Grove , NC 28023 (704)-857-2401 Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Alexander Brown Hodges, 94, of China Grove, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Trinity Oaks in Salisbury. Dorothy was born July 26, 1925, a daughter of the late James T. Alexander, Sr. and Annie Garris Alexander. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, William Hodges; her brother, James T. Alexander, Jr.; and sisters, Janie Gibson, Edna Drye, and Louise Eagle. She graduated from Rockwell High School in 1944. During her lifetime, she worked at Cannon Mills, the Swink Plant, and General Times. She resided in Rockwell, Concord, Montgomery County, Landis, and China Grove. She enjoyed her church life at each location, the last being Trinity Lutheran, Landis. Dorothy was a woman of faith who loved being around people; she made friends easily at water aerobics, bingo, or church because of her warm, caring, joyful, genuinely loving spirit. Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Larry Carl Brown (Zubecca) of China Grove and Johnny Lee Brown (Beth) of Rockwell. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Sarah Brown, Benjamin Brown (Candace), Jonathan Brown (Jennifer), and Holly Brown; and her great grandchildren, Berkley, Cole, and Brooks. The graveside funeral service will be on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 3p.m. at White Crest Baptist Church, 1051 River Road, Mt. Gilead, NC in Montgomery County conducted by Rev. Jarrod Lanning, Pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church. The family would like to offer a special thanks to the personnel at Trinity Oaks. In lieu of flowers, kindly remember Dorothy with memorials in her honor to Trinity Lutheran Church, 108 W. Rice Street, Landis, NC 28088.

