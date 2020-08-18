Dorothy "Dot" Mae Holshouser Cauble, 95, of Salisbury, went to her heavenly home on Friday, August 14, 2020 at her home in Salisbury, NC. She was born March 17, 1925 in Clover, SC to the late Adam and Susie Kiser Holshouser. Dot was a 1942 graduate of Granite Quarry High School. She worked for Granite Quarry Elementary School in food service, retiring in 1989. Dot was a life time member of St. Lukes Reformed Church, she was active in Sunday School, the Women's Fellowship and the choir. She was also a member of the Ladies Livengood, Peeler, Wood American Legion AuxillaryPost 448 in Granite Quarry Post, where she served as president several times. Dot loved to cross stitch and quilt, and camp. but most of all she loved spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Ray Cauble, Sr., son, Alfred Ray Cauble, Jr., daughter, Lillie Timberman, grandson, James Robert Hudson, brothers, Leo Holshouser and John Holshouser. Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Carolyn Cauble of Salisbury, and Melinda Wells and husband John "Frank" of Salisbury; grandsons, Daniel Hudson and wife Beverly and Donald Cauble and wife Tamela; granddaughters, Amanda Wells Galluppi and husband Gabe, Suzanne Wells Clontz and husband Nick; 10 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson. The family will greet friends and relatives on Saturday, August 22, 2020, 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm at St. Luke's Reformed Church Cemetery, Salisbury, NC. The graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, August 22, 2020, in the St. Luke's Reformed Church Cemetery, Salisbury, NC, with Rev. Jon Schell, officiating. Memorials may be made to St. Luke's Reformed Church 1775 St. Luke's Church Road Salisbury, NC 28146. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Cauble family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com
.