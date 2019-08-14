Dorothy Moose “Dot” Ridenhour, 90, of Salisbury, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Born Aug. 5, 1929 in Iredell County, she was the daughter of the late Lindy Helms Moose and David Lysanders Moose. She was educated in the Iredell County Schools. Mrs. Ridenhour was employed for Leisure Lads and Rowan Manufacturing Company. Mrs. Ridenhour was a member of Morning Star Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, George Washington Kirkman on Feb. 12, 1968; seven brothers; and one sister. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 49 years, Elmo Ridenhour; daughters, Phyllis Kirkman Clark and husband Leonard of Rockwell and Linda Kirkman McNeely and husband Michael of Salisbury; grandchildren, Todd McNeely and wife Tamara of Salisbury, Steve McNeely and wife Denise of Salisbury and Shannon Earnhardt and husband Joel of Richfield; and great-grandchildren, Kaylee McNeely, Josie McNeely, Justin McNeely, Lauren McNeely, Hayley Hartman, Chloe Hartman and Mallory Earnhardt. Visitation & Service: The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 at Summersett Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 3 p.m. with Rev. Ronnie Young, minister of Morning Star Baptist Church officiating. Interment will follow at Chestnut Hill Cemetery. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Morning Star Baptist Church, 175 Young Mountain Rd., Cleveland, NC 27013 Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Ridenhour family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019