Dorothy Parkinson, 90, of Landis, North Carolina, passed away on January 10, 2020, following a brief illness. Memorial services will be private. Mrs. Parkinson grew up in Northfield, Ohio and later attended Northwestern University in Evanston studying journalism and education. There, she met her husband Loren, to whom she would be married for over 65 years. Following their marriage, while he was serving in Korea, Dorothy returned to Ohio where she taught elementary school. Upon his return, the couple moved to Omaha, Nebraska, where they began raising their family of four children, and she pursued her studies in education. Later, the family moved to West Point, Nebraska where she was a gifted elementary and special education teacher. In 1980, the couple moved to Panama City Beach, Florida where Dorothy worked for the Museum of Man in the Sea, eventually becoming Assistant Director. In 2001, they moved to Landis, North Carolina where she worked in data management until her retirement in 2010. Loren died in 2017. In retirement, Dorothy enjoyed her family, traveling, teaching Sunday school at her church, and was active at her local YMCA. She was an avid reader and enjoyed puzzles of all sorts, especially crosswords and other word puzzles. Survivors include her brother, Robert Kreplin of Columbia, MD; her children, Linda Bready of Landis, NC; Thomas Parkinson, of Savoy, IL; William Parkinson, of Suwanee, GA; and Sheryl Parkinson of New York, NY; their families; eight grandchildren; and three great-granddaughters. Condolences for the family may be sent to Linda Bready at 704-856-0339. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Women's Educational Aid Association in care of the Office of Financial Aid at Northwestern at https://weaa-northwestern.org orchecks may be sent to Helen Gagel Treasurer of WEAA 804 Oakton Street Evanston, IL 60202 847-275-0326 or to the . Carolina Cremation is honored to serve the Parkinson family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com
Published in Salisbury Post on Jan. 14, 2020