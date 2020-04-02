Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Pauline McCloud. View Sign Service Information Lyerly Funeral Home 515 S. Main St. Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-9031 Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Pauline McCloud, 79, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at her residence. Born July 9, 1940 in Rowan County she was the daughter of Walter S. Myers and Willie Mae Davis Myers. She graduated from Woodleaf High School in 1958. She continued her education in the field of cosmetology, and became a licensed cosmetologist in both Indiana and in North Carolina, where she owned her own beauty salon. During the course of her lifetime, she was also employed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Apple Baking Company, Fiber Industries, and was the office manager of McCloud's TV. She had an “unwavering faith in God” was active in prison ministry; and was a Christian singer for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, and working in her flower and vegetable gardens. Her hobbies included writing poetry, singing and crocheting. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Remal Jerry McCloud. Those left to cherish her memory; daughters, Cindy Webb (Robert) of Woodleaf, Kathy Webb (Ron) of Salisbury; son, Mark McCloud (Gwen) of Woodleaf; brothers Franklin Myers, James Myers; and sister Mary Ellen Clark; grandchildren; Andrew Webb, Adam Webb, April McKee, Levi Webb, Joanne Brown, Holly McCloud, Nicholas McCloud, Zachary McCloud; and great- grandchildren; Aubree Jarrell, Elias Brown, Connor Webb, Alexis Webb, Kinley Mckee, Elsie McKee, and Noah Webb. A memorial service and celebration of life will be conducted at a later date. The family would like to especially thank Erica, Melissa, and Tiffany of Novant Health Hospice and Dr. Chet Amin and his staff for their love and support. Memorials may be made to Novant Health Hospice, 1229 Statesville Blvd, Salisbury, NC 28144. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the McCloud family. Online condolences may be made at

