Dorothy Rose Mowery Smith, 93, passed away October 29, 2020 at Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House. Dorothy “Dot” was born March 17, 1927 in Salisbury, N. C. to Harold Mowery and Rose Leslie Wiley Mowery. She attended A. T. Allen Grammar School and graduated from Boyden High School in 1943. Following graduation she was employed in clerical work for N. C. Finishing Company. On November 16, 1946 she married Clifton Eugene “Gene” Smith from Spencer at St. John's Lutheran Church, Salisbury where she had been baptized as an infant and confirmed on April 6, 1941 by Dr P. D. Brown. Interesting that at the time of her marriage the sanctuary was undergoing major renovation; however, that was no problem—the basement worked out great! Later they left for their honeymoon on the train. They moved to Virginia in 1953 when Gene was transferred there by Southern Railway. After Gene died in 1980 she continued to live in Virginia until moving back to Salisbury in 2000. Dot was fun and outgoing with many friends. She enjoyed cooking, traveling, antiquing, reading, and Piedmont Players with family and friends. She was an amazing seamstress and produced exquisite needlework. She was dearly loved by her entire family including many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband of 34 years and her sister Pauline Elizabeth Mowery. Dot is survived by her brother Harold Mowery, Jr. (Peggy) and sisters Betty Mowery Campbell and Barbara Mowery Hardister all of Salisbury. Service: Due to COVID 19 a family graveside service will be held with Pastor Laura Henrik officiating. Hopefully, by summer we can again gather safely with a Wiley family reunion to include a Celebration of Life for Dot. Memorial: Memorial suggestions are St. John's Lutheran Church, 200 W. Innes St., Salisbury, NC. 28144 or Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House, 1229 Statesville Blvd, Salisbury, NC 28144 Summersett Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com
