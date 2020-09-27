Mrs. Dorothy Marie Sechler Howell, age 92 of China Grove passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at her home. Mrs. Howell was born on March 7, 1928 in Rowan County and was the daughter of the late Benjamin Sechler and Mae Overcash Sechler. Dorothy was a lifelong member of Mt. Zion United Church of Christ and was active in many church committees. Professionally, she worked for Mass Mutual Insurance as a secretary. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband of 55 years, Talbert “Tab” Howell and her brother Raymond Sechler. Those left to cherish her memory are her nephew Larry Sechler and wife Darnell as well as her nephew Tab Waltrip and wife Denise. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 1:00 till 1:45 at Linn Honeycutt Funeral Home in China Grove with graveside service at 2:00 at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove with Pastor Greg Sloop, officiating. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or to the Salvation Army. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com