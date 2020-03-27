Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Wood. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Grace (Bebbington) Wood of The Tannery, Abergele, North Wales passed away on March 26, 2020 in her 97th year at The Old Convent Nursing Home, Colwyn Bay, North Wales after several years of declining health. Born to William Thomas Bebbington and Edith Powell Bebbington on January 28, 1924 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. Preceding her in death on March 26, 2002 husband of 57 years, Roy Sydney Wood. Dorothy served as a WAAF for five years, from '41 to '45, during World War II as a pay accounts clerk, where she met Roy, who was also in the RAF. After the war she opened her own “fancy goods” shop in Altrincham, Cheshire, which she ran successfully for ten years and sold high end fancy goods, light fixtures and ornamental iron work, produced by Pickstons Steel Fabricators, Roy's business. In June of 1963 she and her husband Roy bought and operated the 400 year old inn, the Stag Hotel in LLangernyw, North Wales. Together they ‘put it on the map' and built it into one of the most popular and renowned pubs in North Wales. They sold the Stag in 1983 and retired to their family home Haul-a-Gwynt, which Roy built, in the same village. By the late 2000's, the property had become too much for Dorothy on her own and she moved to Tannery Court in Abergele for 9 years until moving into care at the Old Convent Nursing Home. Dorothy will also be remembered for 27 years of voluntary service with League of Friends, and 20 years of WI membership in Llangernyw, of which she was President for 11 of those years. She was a tireless advocate of St. Kentigerns Hospice, St Asaph, and did numerous fundraisings for them. Left to cherish her memory are her two children, son, Gerald ‘Gerry' (Brenda) of Salisbury and daughter Kandi Wood of Coldwater, Ontario; grandchildren, Bradley Wood (Courtney), of Cornelius and Vanessa Wood McElroy (Craig) of Burlington, Ontario; and great-grandchildren, Sebastian and Margot Wood, and Harrison and Olivia McElroy. Arrangements: She will be cremated and a service to celebrate her life will be held a later date Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Kentigern's Hospice, St. Asaph are her wishes.

Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 27, 2020

