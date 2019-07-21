Douglas Edward King, 55, of Salisbury, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at his residence in Salisbury. He was born Oct. 17, 1963 in Brooklyn, N.Y. to James and Dorethea Vallencourt King. Doug was an Eagle Scout, avid cook and an even better dancer. In addition to his parents, Doug was preceded in death by his brother, James King. Doug is survived by his wife, Claudia Anne King; daughter, Grace Anne King; two step-daughters, Jacqueline (Dom) Ruggiero and Denise Anne (Renatto) Ortiz; sister, Donna Cresenti; three grandchildren, Bella Angelique Ortiz, Leland Thomas Ortiz and Domnic Ruggiero Jr.; niece, Allison Migliore; sister-in-law, Stephanie (Jon) Parker; nephew, Gregory Parker; and best friend, Clay Bivens. Visitation: The family will greet friends and relatives on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell. Memorials: Memorials may be made to , 1901 Brunswick Ave., Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28207. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the King family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on July 21, 2019