Mr. Douglas (Doug) Frank Overcash, age 64 of Mooresville, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Born on March 22, 1956 in Iredell County, Doug was the son of Comeleta Shinn Overcash and the late Frank Arthur Overcash. Doug was a 1974 graduate of South Rowan High School. He spent many years working for the Alternator and Starter Shop in Mooresville. A beloved and devoted family man, he dedicated his life to his children and his grandchildren. Anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him, knew of his friendliness and his sincerity. He will be remembered for his joking behavior, entertaining storytelling, his warming smile, his love for music, and his willingness to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Comeleta Overcash, his daughters, Melinda Pablo-Overcash and Sylvia Puente. He also leaves behind his eight wonderful grandchildren. A private Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held for Doug on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 3:00pm in the Family Life Center of Concordia Lutheran Church in China Grove. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Mr. Overcash.

Published in Salisbury Post on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Family Life Center of Concordia Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home
1420 North Main St.
China Grove, NC 28023
7048572401
