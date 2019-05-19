Guest Book View Sign Service Information Noble & Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Salisbury 223 E. Fisher Street Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-636-2711 Send Flowers Obituary

On Thursday May 16, 2019, God in His infinite wisdom saw fit to call Douglas Scott Howell better known as “Dougie Fresh” home at the age of 54. Doug was born April 1, 1965 in Salisbury, He was the son of Juanita Kerr Howell of Salisbury and the late Walter Howell, Jr. He was educated in the Rowan Salisbury School System and graduated from West Rowan High School. He served our country proudly in the U.S. Army. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one brother, Alvin Brown. He leaves to cherish loving and fond memories to his mother, Juanita Kerr Howell of Salisbury, children, Eric Black of Salisbury, Tanunika Imes of Woodleaf, Candace Brown of Charlotte, Latoya Hogue Avery of Winston-Salem, Justin Dill of Salisbury, Myra Parks of Mocksville and Quintin Howell of Virginia Beach, Va; siblings, Reginald Woods (Jackie) of Concord, Richard Howell (Orgea) of Spencer, Cheryl Underwood of Winston-Salem, Adra Howell of Spencer, Walter Howell, III (Maria) of Chesapeake, Va, Rodney Howell (Rose) of Statesville, Mikey Howell (Tiffany) of Salisbury; three grandchildren, Karina, Lalia and Jasmine; and a host of nieces, nephews, cosuins, other relatives and friends. Visitation and Service: Services will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church with visitation at 11 a.m. and funeral at 12 p.m. Military Rites and Interment will follow services at Salisbury National Cemetery, Statesville Blvd. Rev. Dr. Nilous Avery, II, Officiating and Rev. Timothy Bates, Eulogist. At other times the family will receive friends at the home of sister, Adra Howell. 706 8th St, Spencer. There will be no public viewing. Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc is assisting the family. Online Condolences May be sent to

