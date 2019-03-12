Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas Wayne Schenk. View Sign

Douglas Wayne Schenk, 82, of Spencer, won his battle with cancer on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Liberty Lane Hospice House in Salisbury. He was born April 20, 1936 in Salisbury, to the late Joseph Schenk and Louise Bogle Schenk. Douglas proudly served in the United States Navy from 1955-1964 as a maintenance engineer. He retired from Food Town/Food Lion where he worked for over 20 years as a truck mechanic. In his spare time, Douglas enjoyed volunteering as a Scoutmaster, fishing, and the beach. He especially loved visiting Topsail Island and staying at “the Schenk Shack”. Douglas is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Judy Schenk; sons, Steven D. Schenk (Carla) of Salisbury, Jeff B. Schenk (Amanda) of Mebane and Christopher Schenk (Jennifer) of Spencer; four grandchildren, Eric Schenk, Andrea Schenk, Erin Schenk and Jordin Schenk; three great-grandchildren, Maddison Schenk, CJ Hardee and Raelyn Green; brother, Joseph Henry Schenk of Salisbury; faithful fur baby, Peanut; and grandpup, Stormy. Visitation & Service: The family will receive friends at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1908 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, with a Celebration of Life beginning at 12 noon, conducted by Pastor John Tucker and Pastor Sean Barrett. Douglas will be laid to rest at 1 p.m. at the Salisbury National Cemetery. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials in Douglas's name may be made to the VA Medical Center, Building 43 - Hospice (Liberty Lane Hospice House), 1601 Brenner Ave. Salisbury, NC 28144. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Schenk family. Online condolences may be made at

Douglas Wayne Schenk, 82, of Spencer, won his battle with cancer on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Liberty Lane Hospice House in Salisbury. He was born April 20, 1936 in Salisbury, to the late Joseph Schenk and Louise Bogle Schenk. Douglas proudly served in the United States Navy from 1955-1964 as a maintenance engineer. He retired from Food Town/Food Lion where he worked for over 20 years as a truck mechanic. In his spare time, Douglas enjoyed volunteering as a Scoutmaster, fishing, and the beach. He especially loved visiting Topsail Island and staying at “the Schenk Shack”. Douglas is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Judy Schenk; sons, Steven D. Schenk (Carla) of Salisbury, Jeff B. Schenk (Amanda) of Mebane and Christopher Schenk (Jennifer) of Spencer; four grandchildren, Eric Schenk, Andrea Schenk, Erin Schenk and Jordin Schenk; three great-grandchildren, Maddison Schenk, CJ Hardee and Raelyn Green; brother, Joseph Henry Schenk of Salisbury; faithful fur baby, Peanut; and grandpup, Stormy. Visitation & Service: The family will receive friends at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1908 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, with a Celebration of Life beginning at 12 noon, conducted by Pastor John Tucker and Pastor Sean Barrett. Douglas will be laid to rest at 1 p.m. at the Salisbury National Cemetery. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials in Douglas's name may be made to the VA Medical Center, Building 43 - Hospice (Liberty Lane Hospice House), 1601 Brenner Ave. Salisbury, NC 28144. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Schenk family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com Funeral Home Carolina Cremation Service

P.O. Box 2185

Salisbury , NC 28145-2185

(704) 636-1515 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close