Dowd M Dunn, 87, of Salisbury, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury . He was born October 29, 1932 in Gaston County, NC to James and Nora Riley Dunn. Dowd retired from the US Navy after 21 years, he also worked as a EMT in Georgia and Desco Electric. Mr. Dunn was a member of Prospect Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, Dowd was preceded in death by his Wife, Carole J. Dunn. Dowd is survived by his Three Sons, Steven James (Marlene) Dunn, Mark David (Lora Jane) Dunn, Dowd Marshall (Patty) Dunn Jr.; Two Daughters, Cheryl Ann (Kenny) Garrett and Katherine Lanora Dunn. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. There will be a Celebration of Life Visitation on Thursday, November 7, 2019, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell, NC Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Dunn family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 6, 2019