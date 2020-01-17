Doytt Haynes Wagner (1948 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doytt Haynes Wagner.
Service Information
Eaton Funeral Service
325 North Main Street
Mocksville, NC
27028
(336)-751-2148
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Eaton Funeral Service
325 North Main Street
Mocksville, NC 27028
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Eaton Funeral Service
325 North Main Street
Mocksville, NC 27028
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mr. Doytt Haynes Wagner, 71, of Sandy Springs Road, died Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. He was born on September 21, 1948, in Davie County, to the late Adam Odell and Mary Madolyn Haynes Wagner. Mr. Wagner was a hard-worker who enjoyed helping the elderly in the neighborhood, loved frog-gigging, and would even clean friends' ponds from time to time. He will always be remembered as a very generous person who kept his promises and was a friend to many. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Connie Dell Wagner Andrews; two cousins, Karen and Jackie; grandparents, Emma and Milton Haynes; and an aunt and uncle, Paulie and Hardin Wagner. Survivors include his wife of 35 years, “Bea” Wagner, of the home; two sons, Tim Hodge (Charity) and Jerry Hodge (Toni), all of Mocksville; a niece, Janet Mabe; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two very special friends, Harry Ruddy and John Ray Latham. A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Eaton Funeral Chapel, with Rev. Greg McEwen officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Memorials may be considered for , 510 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105, or to Brenner Children's Hospital, P.O. Box 571021, Winston- Salem, NC 27157. Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jan. 17, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.