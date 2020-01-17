Mr. Doytt Haynes Wagner, 71, of Sandy Springs Road, died Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. He was born on September 21, 1948, in Davie County, to the late Adam Odell and Mary Madolyn Haynes Wagner. Mr. Wagner was a hard-worker who enjoyed helping the elderly in the neighborhood, loved frog-gigging, and would even clean friends' ponds from time to time. He will always be remembered as a very generous person who kept his promises and was a friend to many. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Connie Dell Wagner Andrews; two cousins, Karen and Jackie; grandparents, Emma and Milton Haynes; and an aunt and uncle, Paulie and Hardin Wagner. Survivors include his wife of 35 years, “Bea” Wagner, of the home; two sons, Tim Hodge (Charity) and Jerry Hodge (Toni), all of Mocksville; a niece, Janet Mabe; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two very special friends, Harry Ruddy and John Ray Latham. A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Eaton Funeral Chapel, with Rev. Greg McEwen officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Memorials may be considered for , 510 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105, or to Brenner Children's Hospital, P.O. Box 571021, Winston- Salem, NC 27157. Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jan. 17, 2020