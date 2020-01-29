Drucilla Denise Sanders, 59, transitioned from Salisbury, NC to Heaven on January 20, 2020. Born in Mocksville, NC on August 9, 1960 Drucilla grew up in Cooleemee, NC then graduated from Davie County Public Schools in 1978. After exploring Florida, Drucilla obtained her B.A. in Business Management from Fayetteville State University in 1995. In 2001, she returned home to Cooleemee before purchasing property in Mocksville. Drucilla enjoyed Saturday shopping excursions with her Mom, reading, and giving to anyone in need. She was known for her big heart and cheesecakes. Drucilla was preceded in death by her: son (Samuel Charles); great-uncle (Lus Anderson); great-grandparents (Geraldine and Samuel Watkins); and father (Wade Smoot). Drucilla is survived by her loving mother (Jackie Cook) and stepfather (Walter Cook); son (Stacy); daughters (Stephanie Williams and Hope Elease); son-in-law (Tyrus Williams); grandson (Tyrus Williams, Jr.); sister (Brenda Chambers); brothers (Rodney and Bryant Smoot); brother-in-law (John Chambers); aunts (Brenda Geter and Barbara Bosey); nephew (Devon Chambers); great-niece (Alba Chambers); and a host of amazing biological and bonus blessings. Drucilla's Celebration will be held at 11 am on February 1, 2020 at Erwin Temple CME Church in Woodleaf, NC. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Drucilla's name to the Lupus Foundation of America or to Erwin Temple. Carolina Cremation of Salisbury and Charlotte is assisting the Sanders family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jan. 29, 2020