Duke D. Roseman, 62, of Salisbury went home to be with the Lord on October 18, 2019. Visitation & Service: A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Calvary Baptist Tabernacle on Monday, October 21st at 6:30 pm. Duke was retired from PPG Industries. He was an active member of Calvary Baptist Tabernacle. Duke loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Duke leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, wife, Letha Roseman; daughter, Spring Roseman; son, Hunter Roseman; & sisters, Mary Puckett (Derwood) & Betty Parks, all of Salisbury, North Carolina and also by his brother in law Brent Newsome. He was preceded in death by his parents Walter & Dorthy Roseman. A special thanks to Dr. Barrier, Dr. Brinkley & the staff of Carolina Oncology Associates, and The Novant Hospice Care Team for their compassionate care. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Roseman Family.
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 20, 2019