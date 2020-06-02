Duran Thomas Dean
Duran Thomas Dean, 22, born June 7, 1997, in Salisbury, unexpectedly passed away on May 29, 2020. He is resting in God's arms now at peace. Duran is survived by his mother Elaine Dean Crump, father Alan Scott Crump, sisters Megan Dean (Salisbury), Caroline Dean (Salisbury), Grace Williams (Rockwell), and Madison Austin of (Latta, SC), grandparents Larry and Norma Ramsey (Ohio) and Donald A. and the late Sandra Moody (Florida). Also his adoptive father Steve L. Dean, birth mother Dedra Cardea, half sister April Dean Sims, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. “Love never fails” 1st Corinthians 13:8 Duran's smile would light up a room. He had a big heart and wanted to help anyone he met. Duran loved family. He was a thoughtful, generous, loving son and brother. He knew and loved the Lord. Service: A funeral service conducted by Pastor Don Vess will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Destiny City Church, 2324 South Main Street, Salisbury, NC 28147. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Powles Funeral Home, Inc.
913 West Main Street
Rockwell, NC 28138
(704) 279-7241
