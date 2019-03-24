Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dwight Floyd. View Sign

Mr. Dwight Eugene Floyd, age 60 of Salisbury passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at his home after an extended illness. Mr. Floyd was born June 29, 1949 in Cabarrus County to the late Harmon Floyd and Amanda Barnhardt Floyd. He served his country as a Marine serving in Vietnam and was of Methodist faith. Mr. Floyd spent his career after his service in the parts departments of the automotive industry at various locations. In earlier years, he enjoyed playing golf and could be found playing golf courses in the area. For many years, his true passion was bowling and he spent a great deal of time bowling several days a week and loved every minute of it. Those left to cherish his memory are his brother, Howard Floyd and wife, Vickie and two nephews. His former wife, Kaye Floyd, also survives him. Graveside services will be held for Mr. Floyd on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 10:00am at the National Cemetery in Salisbury officiated by Pastor Ken Reynolds. Linn- Honeycutt Funeral Home is serving the family of Mr. Floyd.

