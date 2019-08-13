Dwight Russell Wilhelm passed away on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. He was born on Feb. 25, 1927 in Rowan County to the late Vastine and Emma Wilhelm. He was preceded in death by a son, David Gray Wilhelm; four brothers, John Johnson, Everett Wilhelm, James Wilhelm and Carl Wilhelm; and seven sisters, Grace Johnson, Lucey Albright, Maude Menius, Ruth Goodson, Virginia Yost, Beatrice Jordan and Jennie Barrier. Surviving are his wife, Betty Gray Wilhelm; three sons, Russell Wilhelm of the home, Bryan Wilhelm and his wife Jennie of Aldie, Va., and Patrick Wilhelm and his wife Allison of Cornelius; and two granddaughters, Katharine Davis Wilhelm and Leila Southerland Wilhelm. Dwight was a graduate of Rockwell High School and Catawba College, serving two years in the United States Navy in World War II. He was Office Manager for Rowan Cooperative Dairy until moving to Charlottesville, Va., where he was Assistant Bursar at the University of Virginia. He became the financial officer for Wagoner Construction Company, Colonial Steel and Wagoner Supply and treasurer of Haven Lutheran Church in 1960, continuing this work for over 30 years. For the last 15 years he has been a member of First United Methodist Church where he has served on the Finance Committee and the Property Committee. He led the building of a Habitat house, and went on several mission trips to the Gulf Coast to repair hurricane damage. He enjoyed volunteering and spent many hours at Rowan Vocational Opportunities. In 2006 he received the North Carolina Award for Outstanding Volunteer Service, the state's highest commendation for volunteerism. Service & Visitation: The service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, 217 South Church St., Salisbury, NC 28146 with the Rev. Mark Conforti officiating. The family will receive friends at 3 p.m. in the fellowship hall of the First United Methodist Church. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the First United Methodist Church, 217 South Church St., Salisbury, NC 28146 or David G. Wilhelm Foundation, 22006 Market St., Cornelius, NC 28031. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Wilhelm family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 13, 2019