Earl David Earnhardt, 87, of Salisbury, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury. He was born June 6, 1933 in Rowan County to Samuel and Fannie Poole Earnhardt. In addition to his parents, Earl was preceded in death by his wife, Annie Mae Hartman Earnhardt. Earl is survived by three sons, David Ricky Earnhardt of Salisbury, Alan “Hotrod” Dean (Glenda) Earnhardt of Salisbury, Terry Michael (Chris) Earnhardt of Rockwell; two daughters, Linda Basinger of Salisbury, and Vickie Ann Earnhardt of Salisbury; ten grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Visitation: The family will greet friends and relatives on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell. Service: The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, June 11, 2020, in the Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell, with Pastor Billy Sechrist, officiating. Interment: Burial will take place in the Brookhill Memorial Gardens. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Earnhardt family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 9, 2020.