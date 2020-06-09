Earl David Earnhardt
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Earl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Earl David Earnhardt, 87, of Salisbury, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury. He was born June 6, 1933 in Rowan County to Samuel and Fannie Poole Earnhardt. In addition to his parents, Earl was preceded in death by his wife, Annie Mae Hartman Earnhardt. Earl is survived by three sons, David Ricky Earnhardt of Salisbury, Alan “Hotrod” Dean (Glenda) Earnhardt of Salisbury, Terry Michael (Chris) Earnhardt of Rockwell; two daughters, Linda Basinger of Salisbury, and Vickie Ann Earnhardt of Salisbury; ten grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Visitation: The family will greet friends and relatives on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell. Service: The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, June 11, 2020, in the Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell, with Pastor Billy Sechrist, officiating. Interment: Burial will take place in the Brookhill Memorial Gardens. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Earnhardt family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Powles Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUN
11
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Powles Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Powles Funeral Home, Inc.
913 West Main Street
Rockwell, NC 28138
(704) 279-7241
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved