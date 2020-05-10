Dr. Earl Eugene Correll, 96, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at his home in Kannapolis. Service: A private service was held on Monday, May 4, 2020, at Trinity United Methodist Church, where he was a longtime member. Rev. Kirk Tutterow, Rev. Sandy Yow and Minister Kirk Sams officiated. Entombment followed Carolina Memorial Park Mausoleum. The recorded service may be seen at https://www.ustream.tv/recorded/126584881. Dr. Correll was born in Fieldale, VA. He was a son of the late Jacob William Correll and Fannie Maude McCombs Correll. He was a 1940 graduate of J.W. Cannon High School. He graduated from UNC Chapel Hill in 1944 and from the University of Tennessee Medical School in 1946 at the age of 23. He was veteran in the U.S. Navy as a Lieutenant stationed in San Diego. He practiced family medicine in Kannapolis for over 50 years. He was a member of the Cabarrus County First Union Bank Board of Directors. He was one of the founders and original owners of Kannapolis Recreation Park and also a founding partner of Terry Products. He was awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine by Gov. James Martin in 1994 and awarded the Key to the City by Mayor Pro Tem Bob Misenheimer in 2001. He was a Past Grand Marshal of the Kannapolis Christmas Parade and Past President of the Kannapolis Lions Club. He was also a Mason and Shriner for over 50 years. Earl was an avid antique car collector including a prized 1955 Thunderbird that he bought new from Hilbish Ford. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Frances Overcash Correll; and brother, Jacob William Correll, Jr. Dr. Correll is survived by two daughters, Cindy Leggett of Beaufort, SC and Tara Rhoades of China Grove; two sons, Kelly Correll and wife Mary Margaret “Mimi” and Gene Correll and wife Melody, all of Kannapolis; eight grandchildren, John J. Leggett (Leah), Heath Leggett (Christin), Earl Correll, III (Lesley), Maggie Weinberg (Brian), Ashlee Rhoades (Jolie), Art Rhoades, Magen Anderson (Andy) and Ryan Correll (Nicole); 12 great grandchildren; and two sons-in-law, John Leggett and Buddy Rhoades. Memorial: Memorials may be sent to Trinity United Methodist Church Mission Trust Fund, 416 East 1st Street, Kannapolis, NC 28083 or to the charity of the donor's choice. Remembrance: Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Dr. Correll.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 10, 2020.