Earl J. Childers, 91, of Kannapolis passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Tucker Hospice House after an extended period of declining health. His funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church, 101 N Main St in Kannapolis at 2:00 PM Tuesday, July 9 with Dr. Tom Cabaniss officiating. Entombment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park Chapel Mausoleum. His family will receive friends at Whitley's Funeral Home on Monday, July 8 from 6:30 to 8:30 PM. Earl was born January 5, 1928 in Cabarrus County, a son of the late William Jeffie Childers and Flora Mae Hendrix Childers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Willie, Fred and Roy Childers. He was a lifelong Kannapolis resident. He was a graduate of J.W. Cannon High School, class of 1947, and King's Business College. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Korean War. Earl was a member of First Baptist Church where he previously served on the Finance Committee. His church family was precious to him and he greatly missed attending services due to his health. He loved the Lord! Earl was employed by Sealtest Foods and Lawing Electric Company as an accountant. Later, he owned and operated Ocean Court Apartments, a family motel at Windy Hill Beach, SC. During the 10 years he was there he met numerous people from all over the U.S. and other countries. Many families returned year after year and became very dear to Earl and his family. For over 65 years (including this year!), he was a self-employed tax accountant in Kannapolis. Over these many years, he served countless clients as their “tax man”. He treasured their trust and friendship. He looked forward to seeing them year after year and loved to share jokes with them. In healthier days, Earl's interests included traveling, golf, swimming, snow-skiing and he loved watching all kinds of sports. He especially enjoyed time at the beach with his family. Earl had a fantastic sense of humor. He loved to make people laugh and bring a little sunshine into their day. He was a very patient, loving and generous man, who was always thinking of others. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 67 years, Betty Morris Childers, his daughter Ann Childers Wilson and husband Mike, his granddaughter and best friend Lauren Wilson, sister-in-law Vivian Deal and several very special nieces and nephews. Special thanks to his loving and dedicated neighbors Shelia, Curtis and Gretchen. Much gratitude is given to the caring, dedicated oncology nurses of Levine Cancer Institute who cared for him so lovingly over the years. Shelby, Candace, Patti, Toni, Tamera and the others were absolute angels to Earl, and he loved them like family. The Tucker Hospice House staff was nothing less than remarkable. They made his last days comfortable and peaceful. Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church Kannapolis, 101 N Main St, Kannapolis, NC 28081 or Baptist Children's Homes of NC, P.O. Box 338, Thomasville, NC 27361. Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published in Salisbury Post on July 7, 2019