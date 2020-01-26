Earl Ray Poole, 87, of Kannapolis went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at his residence. Death was unexpected. Ray was born Aug. 7, 1932 in Cabarrus County, a son of the late Earl James Poole and Mary Lou Edison Poole. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Carolyn Teal Poole on April 16, 2001; three sisters, Betty Strickland, Linda Power, and Barbara Mauldin; and brother, Homer Poole. Ray was employed with Cannon Mills Plt. #1, street department and later worked in Charlotte grading streets with N.B. Haithcock Grading Company and J.O. Flowe Grading Company in Midland. He was a proud veteran of the US Army serving in Korea as a medic with the 3rd. Infantry Division, 9th Field Artillery Battalion Aid Station. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Korea Service Medal and the United National Service Medal. He was a member of Glorieta Baptist Church in Concord. Family members left to cherish his memory are a step-daughter, Sue (Jeff) Kirk of Locust; a brother, Ronnie (Linda) Poole of Kannapolis; a sister, Lois (Tommy) Wyatt of China Grove; two step-grandchildren, Jimmy (Marie) Brown and Shane (Tracy) Brown; along with six step-great-grandchildren. Service and Visitation: Funeral services to celebrate his life will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel conducted by Rev. Mike Austin. Interment with military honors will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. At other times they will be at their respective residences. Memorials: The family requests that memorials be made to Landis Baptist Church, 110 N. Kimmons St, Landis, NC 28088. Online condolences may be sent to www.whitleysfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jan. 26, 2020