Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:30 AM
SGT Earlin Leon Kent, Jr., 90, of Salisbury passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at the North Carolina State Veterans Home in Salisbury. Born in Thomaston, Ga., on July 7, 1929, he was the son of the late Earlin Leon Kent, Sr. and the late Annie Lou Bishop Kent. A veteran of the US Marine Corp, he received the Korean Service Medal with three stars and the UN Service Medal. Leon was owner/operator of Lum and Abner Café in Thomaston, Ga., in the early 1960's. He managed Prince of Pizza from the 1970's until the mid 1980's then retired from the W.G. Bill Hefner VA Medical Center in 2006. Leon was an avid walker and could be seen cruising Salisbury at any time. He loved the Lord Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Andrew and Virgie Kent, and Andrew and Molly Salter Bishop; great-grandparents, Tom and Delia Salter; in-Laws, Curtis and Idell Trawick. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Phoeba Trawick Kent of Salisbury, whom he married on Dec. 25, 1961; daughters, Rosemary Kent of Linwood, Martha Forrest (David) of Linwood, and Jacqueline Leonard (Jeff) of Tyro; brothers, John Kent (Patsy) of Salisbury and Max Kent (Joan) of Salisbury; sisters, Yvonne Hamby of Stockbridge, Ga., and Sue Wright of Zebulon, Ga.; grandchildren, Jeff Leonard, Jr. of Salisbury, Kristan Leonard of Salisbury, and Taylor Forrest of Linwood; great-grandchildren, Kadence and Matilyn of Navarre, Fla. Visitation: Wednesday, Feb. 5, from 10 to 11 a.m., at Northgate Church, 1255 W. Ridge Road, Salisbury, NC 28147. Service: 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Northgate Church with Pastor Ken Koontz officiating. Internment will follow at 1 p.m. at Salisbury National Cemetery, 501 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144. Military Honors will be conducted by the Lyerly Joint Services Honor Guard. Memorials: Memorials may be made to the North Carolina State Veteran's Home c/o Barry Cartner, 1601 Brenner Ave., Salisbury, NC 28144. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Kent family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 2, 2020
