Earnest “Wig” Webster, 78, of Kannapolis went to be with his Lord and Savior peacefully at his residence March 13, 2019. Wig was born February 12, 1941, a son of the late James Russell Webster and Thelma Barnes Webster. Preceding him in death was his beloved wife, Peggy Ann Webster, his daughters, Tamara Webster Little, Alisa “Lisa” Webster and two grandsons, Buck Thompson and Scooter Thompson. He was a lifetime resident of Kannapolis. He retired from Fieldcrest-Cannon Inc. Plant 1 #1 Weave Room. He was an active member of Friendship Freewill Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, racing and all sports. He was quite the softball player in his earlier days. A celebration of Wig's life will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, March 18, 2019 at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel officiated by Rev. George Morris. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. His family will receive friends prior from 12:00 to 2:00 PM at Whitley's. Family members left to cherish his memory are his sons, William “Danny” Webster and wife, Karen, James Webster (Ashley), daughters, Rhonda Webster, Robin Boan and husband, Todd (Wig's other son), grandsons, Justin Webster, Brian Webster, Johnny Tucker, granddaughters, Jan'ae Webster, Jennifer Fortson, Tangie Webster, Shelley Webster, Kelli Little, Laura Byland, April Stevens, Kendall Webster, Natalie Webster, great grandsons, Justin Webster II, great granddaughters, Kelsie Webster and Lindley “Lele” Fortson and his brother, Gene Webster. Memorials may be made to Friendship Freewill Baptist Church 509 W. 22 nd Street, Kannapolis, NC 28081 and/or Hospice of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Online condolences may be left at

1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd

Kannapolis , NC 28083

Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 17, 2019

