Mr. Ecil Edward Campbell, Sr., 74, passed away peacefully in his sleep, Thursday, July 11, 2019, at his home in Landis. A funeral service is scheduled for 2:00 pm Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 pm Saturday at Lady's Funeral Home prior to the service. Mr. Campbell was born June 29, 1945 in Lumberton, NC. He was a son of the late James Campbell and Virginia Davis Campbell. He was the Owner and Operator of China Grove & Landis Moving Company. Ecil was of the Baptist Faith. He was an avid football and NASCAR fan. Mr. Campbell enjoyed working, more than anything. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Ecil Edward Campbell, Jr. Mr. Campbell is survived by five sisters, Betty "BJ" Long and husband Lynn of Roxboro, Claudia Ann Whitley and Bobbie J. Biggerstaff and husband Guy, all of Kannapolis, Vicky Campbell of Landis and Penny Hunt of Lumberton; two brothers, Stephen J. Campbell and Tommy Campbell, both of Kannapolis. He is also survived by his close friend and caregiver, Sonny Galloway. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mr. Campbell.
Published in Salisbury Post on July 12, 2019