Eddie Pena, 36, of Salisbury, passed away on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice House. He was born Aug. 7, 1984 in Chandler, Ariz., to Brenda Henry Fleming and the late Gilbert Pena. Eddie worked as a carpenter. He enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, and brothers watching sports, grilling out, and watching and playing with his children outside. Eddie loved anything that involved getting together and spending time with his family, kids, and nieces and nephews. Eddie is survived by his wife Melissa Sutton Pena; his daughter, Kaylee Pena; his son, Eli Pena; his mother, Brenda Fleming; his stepfather, Craig Fleming; his brothers, Joey Camacho and Gilbert Pena (Jr.); his grandmother, Brenda Joyner; and his grandfather, Ed Henry Arrangements: A Celebration of life will be held on Sept. 26, at 1 p.m., at New Beginnings Worship Center (1914 Central Dr., Kannapolis, NC 28083). The family will receive friends following the service at 2114 Bertha St., Kannapolis, NC 28083. Memorials: Flowers may be sent to the family. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Pena family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com
.