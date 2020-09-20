1/1
Eddie Pena
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eddie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eddie Pena, 36, of Salisbury, passed away on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice House. He was born Aug. 7, 1984 in Chandler, Ariz., to Brenda Henry Fleming and the late Gilbert Pena. Eddie worked as a carpenter. He enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, and brothers watching sports, grilling out, and watching and playing with his children outside. Eddie loved anything that involved getting together and spending time with his family, kids, and nieces and nephews. Eddie is survived by his wife Melissa Sutton Pena; his daughter, Kaylee Pena; his son, Eli Pena; his mother, Brenda Fleming; his stepfather, Craig Fleming; his brothers, Joey Camacho and Gilbert Pena (Jr.); his grandmother, Brenda Joyner; and his grandfather, Ed Henry Arrangements: A Celebration of life will be held on Sept. 26, at 1 p.m., at New Beginnings Worship Center (1914 Central Dr., Kannapolis, NC 28083). The family will receive friends following the service at 2114 Bertha St., Kannapolis, NC 28083. Memorials: Flowers may be sent to the family. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Pena family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved