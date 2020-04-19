Eddie Watkins, 85, of Salisbury was born in Winnsboro, SC to the late Jerry and Abbie Woodard Armstrong on July 20, 19340. Eddie departed his life on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Citadel Nursing Home in Salisbury. He attended school in Winnsboro and retired from the Coco Cola Company. He was preceded by sister; Lucy Durham, daughters; Johnnie Mae Watkins and Cheryl Murray. He leaves cherish memories to his wife Bobbie Sims Watkins, son; Freddie Jordan, daughters; Patricia Perry, Pamela Murray, 11 grandchildren, plenty of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, a host of other relatives and friends. Service: A private service will be Monday, April 20, 2020 at 100 Noon at Rowan Funeral Services, there will be no viewing. Interment: Burial will follow in Rowan Memorial Park. Rowan Funeral Services is assisting Watkins family.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 19, 2020