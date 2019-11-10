Edith Moose Peeler Fraley, age 86 of Granite Quarry, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville. She was born on Aug. 22, 1933 in Rowan County and was the daughter of the late Adam H. Peeler and Jettie Moose Peeler. Educated in the Rowan County Schools, she was a longtime member of Wittenberg Lutheran Church, where she was a choir member. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Dwight Barger Fraley as well as sisters, Barbara Peeler and Nancy P. Kluttz. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Cindy F. Miller (Rick); sons ,Robert Fraley (Melissa), and Bill Fraley (Kim). She also was survived by her grandchildren, Stacy Smith Shehan (Doug), Jason W. Smith, Candace Fraley and Carmen Fraley; and great-grandchildren Luke Smith, Jax Smith, Easton Shehan and Logan Shehan. Arrangements: Visitation will be on Tuesday Nov. 12, from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m. at Linn Honeycutt Funeral Home in China Grove with funeral to follow at 1 p.m. also at the funeral home with Pastor Tom Dollinger, officiating. Burial will follow at Wittenberg Lutheran Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 10, 2019