Service Information
Powles Funeral Home, Inc.
913 West Main Street
Rockwell , NC 28138
(704)-279-7241
Visitation
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lyerly Evangelical Church
Rockwell , NC
Funeral service
4:00 PM
Lyerly Evangelical Church
Rockwell , NC

Edith Kincaid Patterson, 98, of Rockwell, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019. She was born Jan. 4, 1921, in Rowan County to the late John and Essie Gheen Kincaid. Mrs. Patterson was a graduate of Rockwell High School where she played basketball and was a lifelong member of Lyerly Evangelical Church where she was active in the Women's Guild and taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. She enjoyed gardening, farming and growing flowers-especially violets. She also enjoyed traveling; it did not matter where, she just liked to go. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Patterson was preceded in death by her husband, Rufus Patterson; three brothers; and two sisters. She is survived by her sons, David R. Patterson of Rockwell and Paul S. Patterson and wife Myra of Landis; grandchildren, Eric Patterson, Jeffrey Patterson and Michaela Patterson; and great- grandchildren, Josh, Andrew and Kayle Patterson. Visitation: & Service: The family will greet friends and relatives on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 3-4 p.m. at Lyerly Evangelical Church in Rockwell. The funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Lyerly Evangelical Church conducted by Dr. Wallace C. Gaither Jr. Burial will take place in Lyerly Evangelical Church Cemetery. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lyerly Evangelical Church, 1320 Crescent Rd., Rockwell, NC 28138 or Nazareth Child and Family Connection, P.O. Box 1438, Rockwell, NC 28138. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Patterson family. Online condolences may be made at

