Edith Marie Anderson Shulenberger, 89, of Salisbury passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at The Laurels of Salisbury. She was born November 28, 1930 in Rowan County to the late Nannie Mae London Anderson and Marshall Mott Anderson, and was a graduate of Mt Ulla schools. She loved cooking, yardwork and watching birds. Mrs. Shulenberger worked for 30 years as a cook at The Lutheran Home. She was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church. Preceding her in death was her husband, Bobby Lee Shulenberger in 1978. Surviving are her sons, Randy Shulenberger of Salisbury and Terry Shulenberger and wife Virginia of Salisbury; daughter, Marsha Flowers of Salisbury; sister, Martha Graham of Mooresville,; four grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Service: A graveside service will be held at 3 PM Thursday (Aug 6) at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, conducted by Rev. Mark E. Ryman. The family would like to thank the staff of The Laurels for their compassionate care of Mrs. Shulenberger. Memorial: Memorials may be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church Cemetery, 5202 Mooresville Road, Salisbury, NC 28147. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Shulenberger family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com
