Edith Auten Sipes, 58, of Salisbury went home to Heaven on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, from her home. Her death was unexpected. Edith was born Oct. 21, 1961 in Cabarrus County, a daughter of the late Melvin Eugene Auten and Mrs. Rena Mae Sims Auten of Kannapolis. In addition to her father, Edith was preceded in death by her brother, Donald Eugene Auten; and her nephew, Stephen Eugene Auten. She was a lifelong area resident and member of New Covenant Baptist Church in Kannapolis. She worked in the production line for Terry Products in Kannapolis and then for Shat-R-Shield in Salisbury. Edith enjoyed fishing with her family and spending time with her grandbabies. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister; as well as a loving and supportive aunt to many nieces and nephews. Edith will be dearly missed. In addition to her mother, Rena Mae Auten, Edith is survived by her husband of 34 years, Larry Sipes of the family home; her daughters, April Calhoun (Cameron) of Concord and Kristin Wray (Steve) of Kings Mountain; her grandsons, Christopher Dylan Wray and Noah Alexander Wray; her sister, Betty Auten Clay Fink of Concord; her brothers, Paul David Auten and Clyde William Auten, both of Kannapolis; as well as many nieces and nephews. Visitation and Service: The family will receive friends at Whitley's Funeral Home on Saturday, Jan. 4 from 12:30 to 2 p.m., with her funeral following at 2 p.m., Saturday in Whitley's Chapel with Rev. Roger Steadman officiating. Published in Salisbury Post on Jan. 3, 2020

