Service Information
Noble & Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Salisbury
223 E. Fisher Street
Salisbury , NC 28144
(704)-636-2711
Visitation
11:00 AM
Southern City Tabernacle AME Zion Church
Funeral
12:00 PM

Edmond A. R. Hasty, affectionately known as Sweetness, died unexpectedly on October 9, 2019 at the age of 83 in Detroit, MI at his place of business doing what he loved most--upholstering. Edmond is survived by his wife May Bell Hasty of 58 years, his children Cheryl Small of Atlanta, GA, Edmond D. Hasty (Cynthia) of Bowie, MD, Sheena Hasty of E. Spencer, Amelia Hasty-Rhodes (Wendell) of Salisbury, Kellery Hasty, of Rockhill, SC and Nina Hasty, of Detroit, MI; Siblings Mae Frances Thompson, of Spencer, Joseph Weldon Hasty (Connie) of Riceboro, GA, Lorene Hasty of E. Spencer, 20 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 2 great great-grandchildren. All of his grandchildren affectionately called him "Gran-Gran". He leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends to cherish his memories. He was preceded in death by parents Ethel Blakeney Hasty and Joseph Hasty; siblings, Alene Redd, Marlene Hasty Graham, Jason Blakeney, and grandson Sean K. Petty, Jr. Edmond Hasty was born on February 18, 1936, in Marshville to Joseph and Ethel Hasty. He graduated from Price High School in 1955 where he was a star football player. He was musically talented and the trumpet was his choice of instrument providing him the opportunity to join his high school band. The band was talented and those talents were awarded as they were selected to play during President Eisenhower's 1953 inauguration in Washington, DC. During his matriculation at Livingstone College, he majored in Business and pledged Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Incorporated. His talents were also seen on the football field, giving him the prestigious title of the 60 minute-man; playing all minutes in each game. He moved to Detroit, Michigan in 1962 where he began working at Carter Brother's, a furniture factory and then gaining employment at Famous Furniture. In 1970, Edmond took the advice and accolades from one of the owners of Famous Furniture; that he was the best upholsterer he had ever encountered, and stepped out on faith and became an Entrepreneur. Thus, creating his legacy of 49 years, Harper Upholstery Workroom. In 2018, he was awarded The Best Eastside Employer Award by The Eastside Community Network. His outstanding athletic abilities afforded him two distinguished awards. In 2008 he was inducted into Price High School Football Hall of Fame. However the induction into Livingstone College Football Hall of Fame in 2009 was by far one of his greatest notable accomplishments. Those achievements during his younger years were the results of his activities to contribute to his family's welfare, but not the goals. The goal was to support his own family and children and that motivation helped him succeed in his life and business. Edmond was always laughing and blessing all with his infectious smile and love for life. He gave life and business advice to anyone who asked and he never turned anyone away who needed his assistance. He created many phrases that kept everyone laughing as he was a true prankster. He was everyone's favorite Uncle, Cousin and Friend. His memories will live on through his children whom he provided for, protected, nurtured and loved. He will be missed but his memories will live on through all who had the pleasure of being in his presence. Services will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Southern City Tabernacle AME Zion Church with the visitation at 11:00 am and funeral at 12:00 pm. Interment will follow services at Oakwood Cemetery. Rev. Patrick Tate, pastor will officiate and Rev. Thomas Lee, pastor of White Rock AME Zion Church, Eulogist.

