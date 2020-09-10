1/1
Edna Brown Kluttz
Mrs. Edna Brown Kluttz, 91, of Salisbury, NC, passed away peacefully Monday, September 7, 2020 at her daughter's residence with her daughter by her side. Born in Rowan County, NC, she was a daughter of the late James Brown and Elizabeth Morgan Brown. She graduated from Boyden High School and spent her entire career working in the banking industry. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Roy L. Kluttz. Surviving are her daughters, Linda Criminger, Mary Ann Holliday (Richard) and granddaughters, Kirsten Holliday Doering and Morgan Holliday; sons, J. Robert Kluttz (Anne) and family, Wendy, Greg, Mackenzie and Jacob Firek; and Mark A. Kluttz (Kathy). A special thank you to friends and neighbors for their loving friendship, care and support. A graveside service will be conducted 2:00 PM Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Rowan Memorial Park in Salisbury with Rev. Carroll Robinson officiating. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Kluttz family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury
Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury
1315 West Innes Street
Salisbury, NC 28144
(704) 633-2111
