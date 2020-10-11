1/1
Rev. Edward Brown
Rev. Edward B. (Pop) Brown, 83, of Faith, passed away Oct. 7, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born June 16, 1937 in Chesterfield, S.C., a son of the late Carrie Gainey Brown and Pastor Drew Preston Brown. In addition to his parents, Edward is preceded in death by his brother Lonnie James Brown and sister Anita Kay Brown. Edward was proud to be assistant Pastor at Mt. Olive Freewill Baptist Church in Kannapolis, North Carolina. Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 58 years, Marlene Lowe Brown; his children, Phyllis Hawkins (Ralph) of Granite Quarry, Pat Hall (William) of Salisbury, Jimmy Brown (Wendy) of Salisbury, Barbara Hall (Pastor Wayne) of Kannapolis, Eddie Brown of Salisbury, and Pastor Ronnie Brown (Beverly) of Kannapolis; his sister, Corine Rogers (Carl); eight grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. Arrangements: Services for Edward were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 10, at Mt. Olive Freewill Baptist Church in Kannapolis, with Pastor Ronnie Brown, Pastor Randy Simmons and Pastor Wayne Hall officiating. Visitation was prior to the service from 11 am. to 1 p.m. Burial followed at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove. We want to thank the nurses at Atrium Health PSC1 staff for the special care they gave our dad (pop) and a special caretaker Kimberly Gulledge. Memorials: Memorials may be sent to the Mt. Olive Freewill Baptist Church 229 Westover Ave Kannapolis, NC Condolences may be expressed online at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 11, 2020.
