Obituary

Edward “Ed” Anthony Pring passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 at Moses Cone Hospital. Ed was born in Salisbury, on Oct. 7, 1941 to the late Pat and Lena Mae (Surratt) Pring. He graduated from Catawba College and began his career in sales first with IBM, then Xerox and finally with Digital Equipment Corp (now HP). He enjoyed a successful career in the computer industry and received numerous awards and accolades. Ed was truly a Renaissance man. After retirement, he loved teaching computer and iPhone skills, Photoshop and genealogy to seniors through ShepNet and headed up that program for many years. In addition to his love for computer technology, he enjoyed photography, wood working, repairing small engines with his friends, back packing, reading and studying about the Civil War and the Second World War, traveling and passionate discussions on politics. He loved learning and sharing that knowledge. He enjoyed serving on the “We Care” committee at St. Pius X. Ed had a keen sense of humor and was a ray of sunshine wherever he went. He was always among the first to offer help and encouragement wherever it was needed. In 1964 Ed married his high school sweetheart, Kay Rufty. Together they loved life, family and friends and enjoyed extensive traveling together. They had been looking forward to celebrating their 55th anniversary in August. Ed was so proud of his children, Jason and Jennifer and his daughter-in-law, Jill and their accomplishments. He adored his two precious granddaughters, Caroline and Mary Bryce and his new grandson-in-law, Alex. All of his family loved Ed deeply and cherish sweet memories of time spent together. Ed is survived by his wife, Kay; his daughter, Jennifer of Greensboro; his son, Jason and wife Jill; and granddaughters, Caroline Pring, Mary Bryce Pring Kramb and husband Alex Kramb, all of Atlanta, Ga. Additional survivors include his siblings, Larry Pring of Hawaii, Gail Mintz (Myles), Marianne Pring, James Pringand John Pring; and nieces and nephews, all of Salisbury. The family would like to express deep appreciation for the compassionate care the Neuro ICU team at Moses Cone gave to our beloved husband, father and grandfather. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to ShepNet c/o Shepherd's Center, 302 W. Market St., Greensboro 27401 or St. Pius X Catholic Church, 2210 N. Elm St., Greensboro 27408. Online condolences may be made at

