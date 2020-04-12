Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Eddie Burkett Jr.. View Sign Service Information Lyerly Funeral Home 515 S. Main St. Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-9031 Send Flowers Obituary

Edward “Eddie” Burkett, Jr., 81, of Salisbury passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Born in New Jersey on February 4, 1939, he was the son of the late Ivy Skinner Burkett and Edward Burkett, Sr. A veteran of the US Navy, Eddie retired from Norandal after many years of service. He was a member of the Jehovah's Witness West Congregation, where he was an elder since 1980. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Call Burkett, who passed away on June 6, 2018; great-granddaughter, Ava Marie Ratliff; sister, Lydia Pawluk. Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, LuAnn Ratliff (David) of Salisbury; grandchildren, Brandon Freeman, David A. Ratliff, Jr. (Danielle), Darrell Ratliff, Sr.; great-grandchildren, Gabriel Ratliff, Darrell Ratliff, Jr., Phoenix Marie Ratliff, and great-granddaughter Gwendolyn on the way. Service: There will be a service at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses on Old Union Church Rd. at a later date. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 10 Glenlake Pkwy NE, South Tower, Suite 400, Atlanta, GA 30328 or the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Burkett family. Online condolences may be made at

