Edward “Eddie” Odell Griggs, 73, of Salisbury, passed away quietly in his sleep Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. Mr. Griggs was born on Feb. 12, 1945 to the late Horace Odell Griggs and Jessie Woodrow Poole Griggs. Mr. Griggs loved spending time outdoors fishing, hunting and gardening. He attended Sacred Heart Catholic School and was a graduate of East Rowan High School. He was an active member of the American Legion Samuel C. Hart Post 14. Mr. Griggs is survived by his lifelong friend and loving companion Martha Hatley of Lexington. He has three surviving siblings, Betty Myers of Campbellsville, Ky., Fred Whirlow of Salisbury and Jack Whirlow of Encino, Calif. He is also survived by his five children, Crystal Roseman of Salisbury, Bryan Griggs of Palm Coast, Fla., Shannon Griggs of Concord, Karen Griggs of Greenville and Amanda Garner of Salisbury. He has 13 grandchildren and three great-grandsons. Mr. Griggs ask that you all celebrate his life in your own way of remembrance. No services will be held as per his request. Carolina Cremation of Salisbury and Charlotte is assisting the Griggs family. Online condolences may be made at

P.O. Box 2185

Salisbury , NC 28145-2185

