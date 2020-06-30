Edward Stanley Goodman, 75, of Kannapolis went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 19, 2020. He was born on Nov. 11, 1944 to the late Stanley Goodman and Edith Hurst Goodman. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara and his brother, Dallas Goodman of Kannapolis. Left to cherish his memoriy is son, Eric; daughter, Marie (Mark) Redmond; grandson, Christian Morgan; granddaughter, Brianna Morgan; one great-grandson, Kaiden J. McCain. Those also left to cherish his memory are his stepchildren, Dixie Osborne, Aaron Graham, Brian Graham, Mark Graham. His brothers Charles (Debbie) Goodman; sisters, Nita (Glenn) Kilby, Carol (Warrnie) Sides. A host of nieces, nephews and friends that will miss him dearly. A private family graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 20, 2020.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store