Edward Thorne Clark, 77, of Rockwell, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019. He was born April 21, 1941, in Mt. Airy to the late Edward Thorne Clark Sr. and Pauline Heeth Hendren Clark. Mr. Clark was a 1959 Graduate of Mt. Airy High School and attended North Carolina State University. A veteran of the United States Air Force, he served his country during Vietnam. Throughout his working career he held many different jobs which included being a pilot for Eastern Airlines, a flight instructor at Smith Reynolds Airport in Winston-Salem, and an electrician at Philip Morris, from where he retired. A member of Christiana Lutheran Church, he was active with the church choir and taught the Ladies Sunday School Class. Mr. Clark enjoyed going to the YMCA and Bojangles. He also enjoyed traveling to the South Carolina beaches, the North Carolina mountains, and remote airstrips. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, William Crawford Clark and sister, Clara Clark Walters. Mr. Clark is survived by his wife, Barbara Thomas Clark; daughter, Kevina Clark Satterwhite and husband Jason of Rock Hill, S.C.; and grandchildren, Anna, Caleb and Andrew Satterwhite of Rock Hill, S.C. He is also survived by his sister, Heeth Hendren McCown and husband Rainer McCown of Columbia, Md. and brother, Ernest Sherwood Clark and wife Venita Mae Clark, of Reno, Nev. Visitation & Service: Visitation will be held from 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Christiana Lutheran Church in Salisbury. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. Tuesday, in the church, conducted by Rev. Carl Haynes, pastor. Inurnment with Military Rites will follow in the church columbarium. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Shelter Rock Ministries, P.O. Box 1158, Boone, NC 28607 or St. Labre Indian School, Ashland, MT 59004. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Clark family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Christiana Lutheran Church
6190 US-52
Salisbury, NC 28146
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 7, 2019