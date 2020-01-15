Edwin (Ed) John Denker, Jr., 91, of Salisbury, NC peacefully passed away on January, 8, 2020 at Trinity Oaks. Ed was born in Chicago, IL to the late, Edwin John Denker, Sr. and Florence Victoria Swenson Denker. He lived in Southern California for over 80 years and received a Business Degree from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). Ed proudly served in the United States Army. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Phyllis Denker Scott and his grandson, Scott Owens Denker. Ed is survived by his wife of 62 years, Dagne (Betty) Elizabeth Denker; children, John Scott Denker (Lynn) of Salisbury; Leslianne Marie Denker Prestesater (Kevin) of Glendora, CA; and 4 grandchildren. There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Denker family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jan. 15, 2020