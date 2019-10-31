|
|
|
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
View Map
Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury
|
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
View Map
Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury
|
Inurnment
View Map
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Edwin Lewis Roberson, Sr., 89, of Richfield, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at the Mountain Home Veteran Administration Hospital in Johnson City, Tenn. He was born Sept. 15, 1930 in Jones County, to the late George Lewis Roberson and Ada Moore Roberson. Mr. Roberson was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force where he retired after 22 years of service. He was a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge, a Mason, a Shriner, a member of the American Legion and the 40 + 8 Club. In addition to his parents, Mr. Roberson was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Dorothy M. Roberson; son, John Roberson; and brother, Lloyd Roberson. Surviving is his wife, Brownell Allman of Newland; sons, Edwin L. Roberson, Jr. of Trinity, and David L. Roberson (Rhonda) of Crawfordsville, Ind.; daughter, Kathy Ashley (Robert) of Stony Point; sister, Shirley Clark of Sanford; and sister-in law, Ann Wood (Walter) of Roanoke, Va. Also surviving are his five grandchildren: Brian Roberson, Heather Fagan, Robert Jones, Vicki Barttle and Jonathan Jones; fifteen great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation and Service: The family will receive friends from noon-2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, at Summersett Funeral Home. The memorial service will follow at 2 p.m., in Summersett Memorial Chapel, conducted by Pastor Benny Clodfelter. Shriner's Rites will be conducted at the memorial service. Inurnment will be Monday, Nov. 4, at 11 AM in the U.S. National Cemetery, Statesville Blvd Location Columbarium. Memorials: Memorials may be made to , 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29604 and s Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Roberson family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 31, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|