Edwin Wallace Sprinkle, 94, of Salisbury, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 at W. G. Bill Hefner VA Medical Center in Salisbury, NC. He was born March 4, 1925 in Weaverville, NC to the late Wallace and Else Edwards Sprinkle. Edwin was a Veteran of the United States Army, serving during WWII. He was a member of Central Baptist Church in Kannapolis, he was a past choir director; a member of Faith American Legion Post # 327, and a life member of the 2nd Armored Division Association (Hell on Wheels). He is a graduate of Flat Creek High School and he retired from the W.G. Bill Hefner VA Medical Center as a Supervisor of Supply Clerks in 1980 after over 30 years of service. Edwin enjoyed going camping with his family, fishing at the coast and spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, Edwin was preceded in death by his son, Jimmie W. Sprinkle, daughter, Malinda S. Sauerwein, and brothers, Don A. Sprinkle, and Guy Sprinkle. Edwin is survived by his wife of over 70 years, Barbara Edmonds Sprinkle, whom he married October 2, 1948; sons, Ronnie Sprinkle, David R. Sprinkle, and Paul E. Sprinkle and wife Carla all of Salisbury; daughter, Stephanie "Sissie" Graham and husband Derek of Salisbury; grandson, Jimmie Sprinkle; granddaughters, Heather Kinsey, Amanda Sprinkle, Angie Sprinkle, Telah Sprinkle, Katelyn Sprinkle, Megan Graham, and Gracie Sprinkle; 15 great grandchildren; and sister, Eva S. Banks of Weaverville, NC. The family will greet friends and relatives on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell, NC. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Central Baptist Church 1810 Moose Road, Kannapolis, NC 28083 with Rev. Dean Hunter and Rev. Curtis Parker, officiating. Burial will follow in the Brookhill Memorial Gardens with Military graveside rites provided by the Rowan County Veterans Honor Guard and the NC National Guard. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Sprinkle family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
