Elaine Ketchie Eller
On Thursday, October 1, 2020, Elaine Ketchie Eller, passed away at the age of 70. Elaine was born on July 30, 1950 in Salisbury to John Harold Ketchie and Mildred Baity. She graduated from Rowan Technical College with her diploma in Practical Nursing and worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse for 30 years at the W.G Bill Hefner VA Medical Center. Elaine enjoyed gospel music, bird watching, and spending time with her loved ones. She was known for her positive attitude, willingness to help others, and many talents, especially her gift of crafting and cooking. Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, step-father (W.W. “Bill” Misenheimer), and mother-in-law (Hilda Eller). She is survived by her daughter Melanie (Eric) of Engelhard, NC, son Eric (Lunda) of Gold Hill, NC, grandsons Dustin of Concord, NC, and Bobby, siblings Jimmy (Kathy) and Lisa (Darren), all of Gold Hill, NC, and many other family members whom she loved dearly. Elaine's wishes were not to have a public viewing. The family will receive friends and family of Ms Eller beginning at 10:00 AM at First Baptist Church of Gold Hill on Saturday, October 10th followed by a memorial service at 11:00 AM. The family would like to thank the staff of Liberty Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Salisbury and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center for the care and support they have provided to Ms. Eller. Powles Staton Funeral Home is assisting the Eller family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Powles Funeral Home, Inc.
913 West Main Street
Rockwell, NC 28138
(704) 279-7241
