Elaine Snow, 86, of Salisbury, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020. Ms. Snow was born in Huntington Park, CA but grew up in Southgate, CA. For several years, during the depression, her family lived with her paternal grandparents in Alabama. She attended Southgate High School and the University of California. She enjoyed traveling and exploring the United States. Those travels took her live in Oregon, Maine and finally to North Carolina (on a genealogy/research trip) where she lived for over 30 years. Ms. Snow started working at a very early age with her father selling Red Devil fireworks. Her other work experience included teaching piano and volunteering with the Red Cross. She was a poll worker for many years, often donating her house as an election polling place. She worked in sales and advertising, and also as a caregiver for family, dear friends, and acquaintances, who became dear friends. She was a secretary and administrative assistant, most recently, in her 80s, for Eddleman Outdoor Power Equipment, which reported by her was the most fun and rewarding. Ms. Snow had a passion for books and self education. She was constantly renovating, decorating, and landscaping houses. She was a trained classical pianist, playing since the age of seven. She was a avid bridge player and enjoyed quilting and painting in her spare time. Ms. Snow is survived by three children, John Anderson of Iowa; Cheryl Wilcoxon and Gloria Bryant, both of ME; grandchildren, Jennifer Wilcoxon Meyer of Vermont; Tyler Bryant, Jessica Bryant and Melanie Bryant, all of ME; great-grandchildren, Bennett Bryant; Wilhelmina Meyer; and Tinley Bryant. She is also survived by her sister, Martha Young Olsen of CA; cousin, Marolea Young of OR; and nieces, Carol Antle of CA, and Phyllis Adler of CO. A Celebration of Life will be held in Brunswick, Maine in Spring/Summer of 2021, as soon as Covid-19 restrictions permit. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital at www.stjude.org
. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Snow family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com
.