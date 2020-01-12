Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elda Canup. View Sign Service Information Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2222 Visitation 1:00 PM Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Elda Irene Goudy Canup, 83, of Kannapolis, went into eternal rest on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. She was born on Dec. 9, 1936 in Camden, N.J., to the late Maxon Goudy and Elda Irene Marshall Goudy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Donald Goudy, William Goudy, and Wade Goudy; and sisters, Maxine Thomas and Mildred Hall. Elda spent her career as an accountant for various types of businesses. In her free time she enjoyed sewing and reading. Most of all, she was completely devoted to her husband and family. Those left to cherish her memory include her beloved husband of 62 years, Kenneth Avery Canup; sons, Ronald (Cheryl) Canup of York, Penn. and Bryan Canup of Bossick City, La.; daughters, Vicky (Ronald) Stec of Orlando, Fla., Dana (Wayne) Shrader of Westminster, Md., Karla (Steven) Baldwin of Baltimore, Md., and Kendra (John) Nance of Griffin, Ga.; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brothers, Maxon Goudy Jr. and James (Karen) Goudy; sisters, Florence Barnes and Jessie Borges; and sisters-in-law, Yolanda Goudy and Mary Goudy. Visitation and Service: A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Darrell Brumfield officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 1 p.m. Entombment will immediately follow the service at the Plaza Mausoleum of Carolina Memorial Park. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kerr Memorial Baptist Church, 25 NC Hwy 49 S Concord, NC 28025. Online condolences may be sent to the family at

